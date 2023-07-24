trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640068
NewsVideos
videoDetails

video of man begging in delhi metro went viral people said when did DMRC start this service

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो का एक वीडियो यात्रा कर रहा पैसेंजर ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया, जिसके बाद यह वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एक आदमी भीख मांग रहा है. देखें वायरल वीडियो.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Puppies को बचाने के लिए भालू से जा भिड़ा शख्स, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर शेयर हो रहा वीडियो
play icon0:37
Puppies को बचाने के लिए भालू से जा भिड़ा शख्स, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर शेयर हो रहा वीडियो
एयरपोर्ट पहुंची Deepika Padukone ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पैपराजी बोले- इसके लिए ही तो रात भर रुके थे
play icon0:42
एयरपोर्ट पहुंची Deepika Padukone ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पैपराजी बोले- इसके लिए ही तो रात भर रुके थे
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 24, 2023
play icon4:14
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 24, 2023
Deshhit: After reaching Pakistan, Anju told the truth...!
play icon6:10
Deshhit: After reaching Pakistan, Anju told the truth...!
Baat Pate Ki: Will Seema Haider get Indian citizenship?
play icon8:2
Baat Pate Ki: Will Seema Haider get Indian citizenship?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Puppies को बचाने के लिए भालू से जा भिड़ा शख्स, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर शेयर हो रहा वीडियो
play icon0:37
Puppies को बचाने के लिए भालू से जा भिड़ा शख्स, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर शेयर हो रहा वीडियो
एयरपोर्ट पहुंची Deepika Padukone ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पैपराजी बोले- इसके लिए ही तो रात भर रुके थे
play icon0:42
एयरपोर्ट पहुंची Deepika Padukone ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पैपराजी बोले- इसके लिए ही तो रात भर रुके थे
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 24, 2023
play icon4:14
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 24, 2023
Deshhit: After reaching Pakistan, Anju told the truth...!
play icon6:10
Deshhit: After reaching Pakistan, Anju told the truth...!
Baat Pate Ki: Will Seema Haider get Indian citizenship?
play icon8:2
Baat Pate Ki: Will Seema Haider get Indian citizenship?
dilli metro ka video,metro ka viral video,Delhi Metro viral video,beggar in delhi metro,delhi metro beggarv video,delhi metro today viral video,delhi metro mein bheekh maangta hun aadmi,delhi metro mien bhikari,viral videos dmrc,most viral video of the day,