Vikas Divyakirti breaks silence on death of 3 UPSC aspirants

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

Vikas Divyakirti broke his silence on the Delhi's Rau's Academy coaching incident. He said that I am being made a scapegoat. He further said that we made a mistake, but our intentions were not bad. During this time, Vikas Divyakirti, owner of Drishti IAS Coaching Center, accepted the mistake of building a coaching center in the basement.