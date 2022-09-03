Villagers in flood-hit Bhagalpur, Bihar use makeshift boat to reach hospital

Madrauni village of Bhagalpur district in Bihar got affected by the flood, People made arrangements to carry a patient to the hospital. A makeshift boat was prepared to carry the patient.The village head shared details of the incident on September 02. “Gangamandal, the patient, was severely ill. He was taken to a camp and was given primary treatment. He was further taken to the hospital. Villagers made the boat in absence of any other facility. We don't have a proper boat and often face difficulties in getting ration,” he said.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

