Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics

| Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat had to be out of the Paris Olympics due to being overweight in the prescribed category. Vinesh Phogat was disqualified in the Paris Olympics. Vinesh was disqualified due to being overweight. In the semi-finals, Vinesh Phogat defeated Cuban wrestler Guzman Lopezi 5-0.