Vinesh Phogat to get a Silver Medal or not?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Today is a big day for Vinesh Phogat. Today a big decision will be taken regarding Vinesh Phogat's silver medal. The family is waiting for the medal after twenty-four years. The Sports Court will give its verdict on the medal today. The question is whether the decision will be in favor of Vinesh?