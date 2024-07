videoDetails

Violence erupts during Muharram Procession in Khybar Pakhtunkhwa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

Khybar Pakhtunkhwa Muharram Violence: Violence broke out during Muharram procession in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. About 14 people have been injured during the violence. Police and journalists have also been seriously injured during the incident.