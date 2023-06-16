NewsVideos
Violence erupts in 24 Parganas ahead of Panchayat Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Panchayat elections are being held in West Bengal. There has been violence again in Bengal during the Panchayat elections. The dispute over the nomination reached violence. After which the incident of firing and arson in many vehicles came to light.

