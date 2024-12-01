videoDetails

Violent campaign against Hindu community in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

You are constantly seeing in the news, what kind of violent campaign is being run against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Hindu temples are being targeted, Hindu houses are being looted and how Hindu leaders fighting for religious freedom are being put in jail by making fake cases. Today's report will investigate whether this violence is state sponsored or is there some evil intention of Muslim fundamentalists? The 3 chapters of today's special report will tell you when and how the Hindu community was targeted in the world including Bangladesh, especially how the Hindu population kept decreasing in Muslim countries. So watch the first chapter of our special report - Dharmo Rakshati Rakshit.