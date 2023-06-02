NewsVideos
Violent clash between police and villagers in Hazaribagh, tear gas shells fired

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
There has been a violent clash between the police and the villagers in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The police administration had reached to remove the illegal encroachment. After which the police had to face the anger of the villagers. So there they have also released tear gas shells.

