Viral Alien Video From Las Vegas Family Gets Expert Approval: Undeniable Proof?"

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Experts have authenticated a viral video depicting an alleged alien encounter outside a Las Vegas home in 2023, asserting its genuineness. Evidence examiner Scott Roder emphasized, “Once you see it, you can’t deny it.” The footage, captured between April 30 and May 1, was filmed by Las Vegas teen Angel Kenmore, who also made a frantic 911 call. Concurrently, a Las Vegas cop reported witnessing a fleeting object in the sky. The incident, corroborated by the American Meteor Society, sparked widespread intrigue and speculation.

