Viral: P. Diddy' And 'The Game's Video With Justin Bieber Sparks Concerns Amid Allegations

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
A video featuring P. Diddy and 'The Game' offering drinks to Justin Bieber has gone viral, prompting widespread concern and speculation. Allegations have surfaced, suggesting that Bieber may have been drugged and subjected to multiple instances of assault at the party depicted in the footage. As discussions intensify online, individuals express varying degrees of shock and outrage over the disturbing implications of the video.

