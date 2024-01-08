trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707533
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: "10-Foot Alien Outside Miami Mall - Police Respond to the Unusual Sighting

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Last week, social media stirred with a video supposedly showing a 10-foot alien near a Miami mall. Originally thought to be an extraterrestrial encounter, the footage revealed it was the aftermath of a New Year's Day altercation among teenagers at the mall, as reported by Forbes. The video displayed a notable police response to the fight, resulting in several arrests. Miami Police clarified that no extraterrestrials were present, attributing the rumors to a misunderstanding of the situation.

All Videos

Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
Play Icon0:46
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video
Play Icon0:17
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video
Maldives India Controversy: Maldives President begins 5 day China state visit
Play Icon2:0
Maldives India Controversy: Maldives President begins 5 day China state visit
Deepika Padukone Celebrates Birthday in Style at the Airport, Cutting Cake with a Beaming Smile Surrounded by Paparazzi
Play Icon0:20
Deepika Padukone Celebrates Birthday in Style at the Airport, Cutting Cake with a Beaming Smile Surrounded by Paparazzi
ED arrests ex-INLD MLA
Play Icon0:55
ED arrests ex-INLD MLA

Trending Videos

Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
play icon0:46
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video
play icon0:17
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video
Maldives India Controversy: Maldives President begins 5 day China state visit
play icon2:0
Maldives India Controversy: Maldives President begins 5 day China state visit
Deepika Padukone Celebrates Birthday in Style at the Airport, Cutting Cake with a Beaming Smile Surrounded by Paparazzi
play icon0:20
Deepika Padukone Celebrates Birthday in Style at the Airport, Cutting Cake with a Beaming Smile Surrounded by Paparazzi
ED arrests ex-INLD MLA
play icon0:55
ED arrests ex-INLD MLA