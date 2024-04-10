Advertisement
Viral Video: Bengaluru Man Smoking in Moving Auto Hurts Biker, Police Respond

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
A video capturing a disturbing incident in Bengaluru has been making rounds on social media, stirring concern among netizens. In the footage, a man can be seen smoking inside a moving auto-rickshaw when suddenly, his lit cigarette falls onto the road, hitting a passing motorcyclist. The biker is seen losing control and falling off the bike due to the impact, while the auto-rickshaw continues its journey without stopping.

