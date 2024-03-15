NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy's Masterpiece-Level Classical Music Performance On iPad Impresses Anand Mahindra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
: An Indian musician's captivating performance of masterpiece-level classical music on an iPad has gone viral, leaving Anand Mahindra thoroughly impressed. This innovative fusion of traditional melodies with modern technology showcases the boundless creativity of artists in the digital age. Anand Mahindra shared the video on Twitter.

