VIRAL VIDEO: Bull Enters SBI Bank in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh; Chaos Ensues as Security Guard Takes Charge

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
In a peculiar incident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a bull found its way into the State Bank of India (SBI) and patiently waited in a corner. The unexpected guest caused a commotion inside the bank, leading to chaos. A security guard quickly intervened, shooing the bull away to restore order. The entire incident was captured in a viral video, showcasing the unusual visit that left both bank staff and customers astonished.

