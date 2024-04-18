Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Cat's Survival Struggle Chronicles Dramatic Dubai Flood Drama

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Dubai's record-breaking rainfall, which inundated vast areas of the glamorous city, a poignant video emerged on Twitter, shared by @DXBMediaOffice. The video depicted a cat in a struggle for survival, clinging desperately to the door of a submerged car as it battled against the rising floodwaters.

All Videos

Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Play Icon00:22
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:34
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
Play Icon07:16
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024
Play Icon09:48
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in West Bengal
Play Icon01:21
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in West Bengal

Trending Videos

Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
play icon0:22
Viral Video Captures Dubai's Surreal Green Sky Storm
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:34
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kamada Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
play icon7:16
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign on 18th April 2024
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024
play icon9:48
Watch Top 100 News of the day April 18, 2024
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in West Bengal
play icon1:21
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in West Bengal