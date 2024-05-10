Advertisement
Viral Video: Chinese Zoo Paints Dogs Black And White To Mimic Panda; Faces Backlash

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 10, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
In a captivating viral video, two chow-chow dogs, meticulously groomed to resemble pandas with black and white coats and trimmed manes, capture the attention of visitors. These faux pandas, unveiled on May 1, 2024, were a spectacle at the zoo, drawing crowds from 8 am to 5 pm daily. However, the video shared on @shanghaidaily's handle revealed the truth behind the illusion, as the dogs peered curiously from their cages. As news of the zoo's deception spread, the once-beloved attraction faced scrutiny and controversy.

