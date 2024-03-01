trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726453
DOLLY CHAI WALA VIRAL VIDEO: Delight As Bill Gates Enjoys Tea In Nagpur

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates surprises Nagpur as he posts a video relishing tea at Dolly Chaiwala's stall. Dolly, unaware of his identity, shares her experience, and the video goes viral. Gates appreciates "Dolly ki Chai," creating a delightful moment.

