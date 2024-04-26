Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Food Vlogger Meets "Savage Uncle" Selling Chaat, Gets Roasted In Video, Internet Laughs

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A "Savage Uncle" who hilariously roasts a food vlogger at a chaat stand is seen in this viral video. The public laughs at the uncle's humorous and lighthearted comments, which cause the video to go viral. This hilarious video goes viral on the internet, making people laugh every time they watch it. Video Source: X @Gharkekalesh

All Videos

DU Viral Video: Teacher-Student Clash Turns Physical Over Attendance Dispute, Netizens React
Play Icon00:34
DU Viral Video: Teacher-Student Clash Turns Physical Over Attendance Dispute, Netizens React
Know latest update on security arrangements in second phase of voting
Play Icon03:05
Know latest update on security arrangements in second phase of voting
PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
Play Icon11:27
PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon08:01
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
Play Icon01:24
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today

Trending Videos

DU Viral Video: Teacher-Student Clash Turns Physical Over Attendance Dispute, Netizens React
play icon0:34
DU Viral Video: Teacher-Student Clash Turns Physical Over Attendance Dispute, Netizens React
Know latest update on security arrangements in second phase of voting
play icon3:5
Know latest update on security arrangements in second phase of voting
PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
play icon11:27
PM Modi appeals to public to Vote
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon8:1
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today
play icon1:24
r Lok Sabha Election Second Phase Voting to be held today