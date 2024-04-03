Advertisement
Viral Video: Grandma's Drumsticks BBQ Recipe Wins Hearts Online

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
This heartwarming video, shared by @countryfoodcooking On Instagram, features Grandma's secret recipe for BBQ drumsticks that's taking the internet by storm! With expert cooking tips and a dash of grandmotherly love, she reveals the key to creating tender, flavorful chicken drumsticks that have captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

