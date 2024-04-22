Advertisement
Viral Video: Indian Driver Uses Plastic Mirror For Rear View; Leave Internet In Splits

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
As the person filming zoomed in, they spotted something interesting. The parked car had a broken side mirror, but instead of fixing it, the owner had tied a plastic mirror in its place. They found it so cool they shared it online with the caption "Epic Moment." It seems the video was taken in Maharashtra, judging by the MH number plate on the car. It's a small, clever solution that shows how creative people can be in solving everyday problems.

