VIRAL VIDEO: Kajal Aggarwal Uncomfortable As Fans Cross Boundaries At Event

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
In a startling moment caught on camera, a fan's inappropriate gesture, attempting to grab Kajal Aggarwal's waist at an event, has gone viral. This incident raises concerns about safety and respect at public gatherings.

