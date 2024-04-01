Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Man Gives King Cobra Bath Using Bucket Water - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral video shows a man giving a bath to a king cobra using bucket water. This unique sight has captured the attention of viewers online, sparking discussions about wildlife encounters and conservation.

All Videos

Viral Video: Internet Abuzz Over Man's Odd Cake Recipe With Egg In Thums Up
Play Icon00:58
 Viral Video: Internet Abuzz Over Man's Odd Cake Recipe With Egg In Thums Up
Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
Play Icon04:20
Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
Play Icon12:24
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon01:29
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
Play Icon01:05
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Internet Abuzz Over Man's Odd Cake Recipe With Egg In Thums Up
play icon0:58
Viral Video: Internet Abuzz Over Man's Odd Cake Recipe With Egg In Thums Up
Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
play icon4:20
Know where Shaista, Afshan and Zainab are hiding?
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
play icon12:24
Dilip Pandey makes huge accusation on BJP
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
play icon1:29
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Public will respond to dictatorship...', Says Sunita Kejriwal
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla
play icon1:5
Viral Video: Uncontrollable Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Drunk Boys Group At Majnu Ka Tilla