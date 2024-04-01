Advertisement
Viral Video: Man's Bull Riding Stunt On Busy Road In Haryana Captivates Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
This Viral video, with 41 million views on Instagram Reels and shared by user @bull_rider_077, captures a man's bold bull riding stunt on a busy road in Haryana, captivating audiences worldwide. Witnessing the fearless act amidst bustling traffic has sparked widespread attention and fascination on social media platforms.

