Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2746407
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video Of Chinese Employer's Assault On African Workers Sparks Racism And Slavery Allegations

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 03, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Due to a video being widely circulated showing a Chinese manager beating African workers with a whip, claims of racism towards Chinese have resurfaced. Journalist Dom Lucre posted the description on X, drawing a comparison between the condition of the workers and "trans-Atlantic slaves." The unsettling video shows the Chinese man verbally abusing those at work who are sat in what looks to be a container before he starts striking them mercilessly with a stick. They receive vicious punches even though they are protecting their heads. Even though zee news was unable confirm the footage's accuracy, which has gained over 12 million viewers, increasing concerns and requests for actions.

All Videos

Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli
Play Icon00:46
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli
MP minister Gautam Tetwal's big statement on reservation
Play Icon01:25
MP minister Gautam Tetwal's big statement on reservation
Elderly Man Surprises Wife On Her 73rd Birthday; Wholesome Video Will Leave You Emotional
Play Icon00:38
Elderly Man Surprises Wife On Her 73rd Birthday; Wholesome Video Will Leave You Emotional
Priyanka Gandhi lashes out on PM Modi over word Shahadat
Play Icon01:27
Priyanka Gandhi lashes out on PM Modi over word Shahadat

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli
play icon0:46
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli
MP minister Gautam Tetwal's big statement on reservation
play icon1:25
MP minister Gautam Tetwal's big statement on reservation
Elderly Man Surprises Wife On Her 73rd Birthday; Wholesome Video Will Leave You Emotional
play icon0:38
Elderly Man Surprises Wife On Her 73rd Birthday; Wholesome Video Will Leave You Emotional
Priyanka Gandhi lashes out on PM Modi over word Shahadat
play icon1:27
Priyanka Gandhi lashes out on PM Modi over word Shahadat