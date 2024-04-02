Advertisement
Viral Video: Spider-Man Stunt By Passenger On Train Gains Crowd Attention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
A video capturing a passenger's remarkable 'Spider-Man' maneuver to reach a train toilet, shared by Instagram user @log.kya.kahenge, has gained significant attention online. The footage showcases the individual's unconventional method of navigating through the train compartments, reminiscent of the agility of the iconic superhero. The viral clip has sparked both amusement and admiration among viewers for the ingenuity displayed in everyday situations.

