VIRAL VIDEO : Russian Tourist Harassed at Jaipur Petrol Pump Sparks Urgent Police Intervention

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
In a recent distressing incident at a Jaipur petrol pump, a Russian tourist named Victoria encountered harassment from a worker while her Indian friend, a Delhi-based travel vlogger known as 'On Road Indian,' recorded the entire ordeal. The alleged inappropriate touching during a routine petrol refill prompted the vlogger to confront the worker, leading to a viral video on social media. Despite apologies, Victoria chose to involve the police, emphasizing the need to address such incidents and ensure the safety of international visitors.

