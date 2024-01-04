trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705996
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO :Shocking Collision Between Auto and Bolero Rocks Banaras Streets

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us
A heart-stopping video capturing a dangerous collision between an auto and a Bolero in Banaras has taken the internet by storm. The shocking footage reveals the intensity of the impact, leaving viewers in disbelief. The incident has sparked concerns about road safety, prompting discussions on the need for vigilance and responsible driving.

All Videos

LG demands CBI investigation in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case
Play Icon1:51
LG demands CBI investigation in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on three day visit to Gujarat
Play Icon18:34
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on three day visit to Gujarat
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Play Icon0:21
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
Play Icon0:26
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path
Play Icon1:23
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path

Trending Videos

LG demands CBI investigation in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case
play icon1:51
LG demands CBI investigation in Mohalla Clinic Scam Case
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on three day visit to Gujarat
play icon18:34
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go on three day visit to Gujarat
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
play icon0:21
Sara Tendulkar's Bombastic Look Shines in a Mini Frock
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
play icon0:26
Ananya Pandey Flaunts Comfortable Yet Stylish Look At Airport
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path
play icon1:23
Republic Day 2024 Preparations Commence in the Midst of Fog at Kartavya Path