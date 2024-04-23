Advertisement
Viral Video shows Ice Cream Rolls Using Vimal Paan Masala Gain Online Attention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Follow Us
The Instagram account @who_piyush98 posted the video, joining the buzz about this unique food combo. Now, everyone's talking online, sharing their thoughts in the comments. From surprised emojis to disbelief, social media users are sharing their reactions to this unexpected treat. Check out the internet sensation of ice cream rolls with Vimal Paan Masala, captivating audiences worldwide. This unusual blend has sparked lots of online discussions, with opinions ranging from curiosity to skepticism. have a look on this viral reel as people from all walks of life share their views on this quirky culinary creation.

