Viral Video: Sisters' Dynamic Dance Grabs Spotlight At Brother's Wedding - Watch Their 'Crazy Moves'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
Follow Us
The sisters can be seen in the viral video performing dance movements to the song "Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya" from the film Hum Saath Saath Hai while wearing elaborately embroidered traditional clothing. They move fluidly to "Tere Dware Pe Aai Baraat" from the film Vivah to finish their performance. The energetic ambiance is further enhanced by the excited wedding guests cheering them on in the backdrop. Your moods will be lifted by the synchronized dance, and you might even be motivated to join in. The original Instagram user who posted the video was @shaily_bhatewara.

