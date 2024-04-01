Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Starbucks's First Store Opening In Varanasi Draws Huge Crowds

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A viral post on X (formerly known as Twitter) features a video of the newly opened Starbucks in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, with crowds gathering eagerly outside. Shared by @aaraynsh, the footage reflects the excitement over Starbucks's expansion into smaller cities like Varanasi, signaling growing interest in global brands in emerging markets.

All Videos

Important hearing on Gyanvapi case today in Supreme Court
Play Icon02:10
Important hearing on Gyanvapi case today in Supreme Court
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Akhilesh ji digging his own grave...',says Rajbhar
Play Icon03:38
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Akhilesh ji digging his own grave...',says Rajbhar
Viral Video: Eye-Opening Video Highlights Mother's Phone Addiction
Play Icon00:36
Viral Video: Eye-Opening Video Highlights Mother's Phone Addiction
Viral Video: Woman's Dangerous Stunt On Airport Conveyor Belt Sparks Social Media Outrage
Play Icon00:32
Viral Video: Woman's Dangerous Stunt On Airport Conveyor Belt Sparks Social Media Outrage
BJP Supporters In Atlanta Host Car Rally In Solidarity With Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Play Icon02:33
BJP Supporters In Atlanta Host Car Rally In Solidarity With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Trending Videos

Important hearing on Gyanvapi case today in Supreme Court
play icon2:10
Important hearing on Gyanvapi case today in Supreme Court
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Akhilesh ji digging his own grave...',says Rajbhar
play icon3:38
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Akhilesh ji digging his own grave...',says Rajbhar
Viral Video: Eye-Opening Video Highlights Mother's Phone Addiction
play icon0:36
Viral Video: Eye-Opening Video Highlights Mother's Phone Addiction
Viral Video: Woman's Dangerous Stunt On Airport Conveyor Belt Sparks Social Media Outrage
play icon0:32
Viral Video: Woman's Dangerous Stunt On Airport Conveyor Belt Sparks Social Media Outrage
BJP Supporters In Atlanta Host Car Rally In Solidarity With Prime Minister Narendra Modi
play icon2:33
BJP Supporters In Atlanta Host Car Rally In Solidarity With Prime Minister Narendra Modi