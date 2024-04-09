Advertisement
Delhi HC dismisses Kejriwal plea against arrest

Sonam|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Delhi High Court Verdict on Kejriwal: Court's verdict on Kejriwal has come. The High Court has rejected Kejriwal's petition. Today a hearing was held in Delhi High Court regarding the petition against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case.

