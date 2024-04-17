Advertisement
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Occupy AC Sleeper Coach On Train, Railway Service Responds

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Watch the viral video that highlighted significant operational issues within the Indian Railways' daily functions. Commenters expressed frustration over passengers traveling without tickets or moving from unreserved coaches to occupy AC compartments. While some called for strict penalties, others argued that addressing overcrowding requires a long-term solution such as increasing train frequency on busy routes. Video source: @@baldwhiner

