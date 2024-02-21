trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723480
VIRAL VIDEO: UK Man Arrested After Punching Thai Airways Flight Attendant, Sparks Online Outrage

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
The dramatic arrest of a British man on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow on February 7 has gone viral after a video capturing the chaos surfaced on Twitter. The disturbance, originating in the airplane's bathroom, escalated when the shirtless man punched a flight attendant, leading to their fall. Quick intervention by passengers and crew ensued, resulting in the man's apprehension. The incident highlights the challenges of maintaining order during air travel, and the shared video on Twitter has brought attention to the importance of ensuring safety on flights

