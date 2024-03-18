NewsVideos
VIRAL VIDEO: Young Boy Brutally Assaulted By Family Members Over Car Parking In Bengaluru

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
A viral video shared by @gharkekalesh on Twitter depicts a shocking assault in Bengaluru's Doddanekundi area, where a young boy was brutally attacked by family members over a parking disagreement. The disturbing footage underscores the urgent need for conflict resolution and community dialogue to prevent such violence

