NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential election 2024

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Putin Wins Russian President Election: Russian President Vladimir Putin achieved a record victory in the Russian elections. With this victory his already strong hold on power became stronger. President Vladimir Putin got 88 percent votes. Putin has secured his power for 6 years.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
Play Icon00:48
VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
Play Icon00:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir
Play Icon01:15
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
Play Icon02:13
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest:
Play Icon00:46
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest: "Unaware Due To Phone Off"

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
play icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO: Fruit Chai Sparks Online Debate Among Tea Lovers
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
play icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp's Sharp Response To Reporter After FA Cup Loss
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir
play icon1:15
Formula 4 Race Held Near Dal Lake In Jammu And Kashmir
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
play icon2:13
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Confess to Arranging Snake - Sources
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest:
play icon0:46
VIRAL VIDEO Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Arrest: "Unaware Due To Phone Off"