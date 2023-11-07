trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685333
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Voting Underway for Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Voting underway for assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Let us tell you that there is a struggle for power in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. In the first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh, 40,78,681 voters of the state will decide the fate of 223 candidates. The question is, for whom will this election prove beneficial and who will win?
Follow Us

All Videos

Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
Play Icon4:41
Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
Play Icon1:53
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
Play Icon2:56
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
Play Icon3:38
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
Play Icon10:57
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case

Trending Videos

Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
play icon4:41
Supreme Court makes huge announcement over Firecracker Ban
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
play icon1:53
Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Tries To Storm Air bases Housing U.S. Troops In Turkey
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
play icon2:56
Assembly Elections: Senior Citizens And People With Disabilities Heads To The Polling Booths
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
play icon3:38
World Cup 2023: Why Sri Lanka's Cricketer Angelo Mathews Dismissed Before Even facing Ball?
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
play icon10:57
Raman Singh attacks Bhupesh Baghel over Mahadev App Case
chhattisgarh voting live,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,chhattisgarh voting news,voting in chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh first phase voting,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,chhattisgarh voting live update news,chhattisgarh voting updates,chhattisgarh voting live update,chhattisgarh first phase voting news,Chhattisgarh chunav,Chhattisgarh elections,chhattisgarh news,chhattisgarh vote news,chhattisgarh elections 2023,Chhattisgarh election,Chhattisgarh,