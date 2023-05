videoDetails

Voting underway in Karnataka, PM Modi encourages public to vote in large numbers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:32 AM IST

Karnataka Election Voting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of Karnataka to cast their vote. In a tweet, he urged voters, especially young and first-time voters, to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.