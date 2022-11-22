VP Dhankhar emplanes for India after FIFA World Cup inauguration

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Vice President JagdeepDhankhar emplaned for India on Monday after attending the FIFA World Cup inauguration in Qatar November 21. Dhankhar, who was on a two-day visit to Qatar at the invitation of Emir of the State Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 20. On the last day of his visit, Dhankhar addressed the Indian community and exuded confidence that by 2050 India will be the second-largest global economy.