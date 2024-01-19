trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711475
VPP Launches Sit-in Protest in Shillong Against MDA 2.0's Failure

Jan 19, 2024
The Voice of the People party (VPP) takes a stand as they launch a sit-in protest outside the secretariat in Shillong, Meghalaya. The demonstration is a direct response to the perceived shortcomings of MDA 2.0, showcasing the party's commitment to vocalizing the concerns of the people.

