Wagner Army revolts against Vladimir Putin in Russia, Putin will be ousted from power

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The private army Wagner Group has rebelled in Russia, this group has demanded the removal of the Defense Minister of Russia. After the rebellion of the private army, Putin is worried about a coup. Wagner Group has collaborated with the army of Ukraine. At the same time, information about the situation in Russia has been given to American President Joe Biden. This group has spoken of moving towards Crimea.

