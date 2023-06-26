NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Wagner Group' in India too? big news on opposition unity meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
Saamana, the mouthpiece of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena party, has used the word 'Wagner' regarding the opposition meeting. BJP was attacked in Saamana regarding opposition meeting

All Videos

Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
play icon4:9
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
play icon5:41
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems
play icon1:28
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems
Nirmala Sitharaman washes 'Barack Obama' with facts on Muslims
play icon12:12
Nirmala Sitharaman washes 'Barack Obama' with facts on Muslims
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide

Trending Videos

Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
play icon4:9
Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
play icon5:41
Manipur has become 'Kashmir' of 1990..people left their homes
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems
play icon1:28
Bigg Boss OTT2: Aaliya Siddiqui Receives Criticism From Salman Khan For Discussing Her Marital Problems
Nirmala Sitharaman washes 'Barack Obama' with facts on Muslims
play icon12:12
Nirmala Sitharaman washes 'Barack Obama' with facts on Muslims
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
wagner group hindi,wagner group news,samna news paper,samana news today,samna news paper today,Opposition parties meeting,patna opposition meeting,Opposition meeting,opposition meeting in patna,opposition meeting live updates,opposition meeting patna,Opposition unity,patna opposition parties meeting,opposition party meeting,opposition unity meeting,patna opposition party meeting,opposition meeting in patna 23 june,opposition parties leader meeting,