Waiting for 7:15, Modi government again

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: A few hours from now, PM Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time. Many ministers of his cabinet can also take oath during his swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, this time BJP has made MPs ministers from West Bengal. In such a situation, know why BJP reduced the number of ministers from Bengal.