Wanted ISIS terrorist Rizwan Ali arrest in Delhi
Updated:
Aug 09, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Delhi Police has achieved a major success. Police has arrested an ISIS terrorist. The terrorist of the ISIS module has been identified as Rizwan Ali.
