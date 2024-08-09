Advertisement
Wanted ISIS terrorist Rizwan Ali arrest in Delhi

|Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Delhi Police has achieved a major success. Police has arrested an ISIS terrorist. The terrorist of the ISIS module has been identified as Rizwan Ali.

