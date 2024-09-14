Advertisement
Waqf Amendment Bill: Muslim-Hindu organizations launchs QR codes, Politics Erupts

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Waqf Amendment Bill QR Code: A unique digital war has erupted in the country in support of and against the Waqf Bill. Muslim and Hindu organizations have launched their respective QR codes, through which both the parties are expressing their views. While Muslim organizations are putting up QR codes in mosques and Muslim mohallas to protest against the Waqf Bill, Hindu organizations are spreading QR codes in Ganpati pandals, shops and Waqf Board offices in support of the Waqf Bill.

