Waqf Board gave information, now Sanskrit has arrived in Madrasas of Uttarakhand!

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Now Sanskrit education will be given in madrassas of Uttarakhand. Chairman of Waqf Board gave information. NCERT syllabus will be implemented in madrassas.
