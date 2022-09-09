WATCH: A Look Back At PM Modi's Meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 9 in Scotland's Balmoral Castle. She left a rich legacy that spans over 70 years. Back in 2018, PM Narendra Modi met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London. Her demise is being condoled by world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled his meetings with UK Queen in 2015 and again in 2018 at the Buckingham Palace and hailed the latter's warmth and kindness.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 9 in Scotland's Balmoral Castle. She left a rich legacy that spans over 70 years. Back in 2018, PM Narendra Modi met Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace in London. Her demise is being condoled by world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi recalled his meetings with UK Queen in 2015 and again in 2018 at the Buckingham Palace and hailed the latter's warmth and kindness.