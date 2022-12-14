videoDetails

Watch: Brazil gets a leftist president, massive riots erupt, Bolonsaro supporters burn cars

Dec 14, 2022

Riots erupted in Brasilia, Brazil's capital city, after supporters of outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police. Bolsonaro supporters set fire to numerous vehicles and attempted to storm the federal police headquarters. This follows the arrest of a leader suspected of being involved in anti-democratic protests. Meanwhile, after being approved as the country's next president, leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva broke down.