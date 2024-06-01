Advertisement
Watch CM Yogi's first reaction on todays exit poll

Sonam|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: NDA is getting a big win in the exit poll of Lok Sabha elections. CM Yogi Adityanath's first reaction on the exit poll has come out. As soon as the 7th phase of voting is over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results whether this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.

