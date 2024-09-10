Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2791024https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-congress-press-confrence-on-sebi-chief-madhabi-puri-buch-2791024.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Congress Press Confrence on SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch

|Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Market regulator SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, who has been on the opposition's target since Hindenburg's allegations, has once again been targeted by the Congress with a barrage of allegations and questions. Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch is on the Congress' target. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has once again held a press conference and made serious allegations against Madhavi.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi Big Statement on PM Modi in America
Play Icon06:01
Rahul Gandhi Big Statement on PM Modi in America
Controversy sparks on Zakir Naik's statement over Waqf Board Bill
Play Icon42:05
Controversy sparks on Zakir Naik's statement over Waqf Board Bill
Bihar cabinet might face major reshuffle
Play Icon03:34
 Bihar cabinet might face major reshuffle
Uproar Over Muslim Buying House In Hindu Dominated Area Muzaffarnagar Organization Protest Warning
Play Icon05:20
Uproar Over Muslim Buying House In Hindu Dominated Area Muzaffarnagar Organization Protest Warning
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Play Icon10:31
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi Big Statement on PM Modi in America
play icon6:1
Rahul Gandhi Big Statement on PM Modi in America
Controversy sparks on Zakir Naik's statement over Waqf Board Bill
play icon42:5
Controversy sparks on Zakir Naik's statement over Waqf Board Bill
Bihar cabinet might face major reshuffle
play icon3:34
Bihar cabinet might face major reshuffle
Uproar Over Muslim Buying House In Hindu Dominated Area Muzaffarnagar Organization Protest Warning
play icon5:20
Uproar Over Muslim Buying House In Hindu Dominated Area Muzaffarnagar Organization Protest Warning
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer
play icon10:31
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer